Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 1941 victims of accidents/incidents in October

RENALA KHURD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1941 victims by responding 1883 emergencies in the district during the month of October last.

District Emergency officer Zafar Iqbal said on Tuesday that 651 emergencies were of road accidents, 988 of medical, 33 of fire incidents, 68 of crimes and 143 of miscellaneous.

As many as 739 people were affected in road accidents, of whom, 13 succumbed to their injuries while 135 were provided first aid.

As many as 591 victims were shifted to hospitals, he added.