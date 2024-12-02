Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 4,952 people in November

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency service

to 4,960 people in the district during November last, says a news release

issued here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah stated that during the month of

November, the Rescue -1122 service conducted 5,322 rescue operations

and provided medical cover to 4960 people with an average response

time of 8.

5 minutes.

The emergencies included 1,140 road traffic accidents, 3,515 medical

emergencies, 111 criminal incidents, 01 drowning case, 144 miscellaneous

cases, and 49 fire incidents.

Additionally, the Rescue-1122 provided first aid on the spot to 1,863 individuals.