Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Service To 4,952 People In November
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency service
to 4,960 people in the district during November last, says a news release
issued here on Monday.
District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah stated that during the month of
November, the Rescue -1122 service conducted 5,322 rescue operations
and provided medical cover to 4960 people with an average response
time of 8.
5 minutes.
The emergencies included 1,140 road traffic accidents, 3,515 medical
emergencies, 111 criminal incidents, 01 drowning case, 144 miscellaneous
cases, and 49 fire incidents.
Additionally, the Rescue-1122 provided first aid on the spot to 1,863 individuals.
