Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Service To 6878 People In August

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:39 PM

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 6878 people in August

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to over 6878 victims of various road accidents in the district during the month of August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to over 6878 victims of various road accidents in the district during the month of August.

District emergency officer said on Tuesday that average rescue response time was less than seven minutes.

Quick relief was provided to the victims during 2448 traffic accidents, 69 fire incidents, 174 scuffles, 9 drowning cases, five building collapse and 3548 medical emergencies including heart attacks, falling unconscious etc.

As many as 4022, out of 6878 victims were shifted to nearby hospitals.

