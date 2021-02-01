Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 7,952 victims in January

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 7,952 victims of various incidents/accidents in the district during January last

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 7,952 victims of various incidents/accidents in the district during January last.

A spokesperson for the Rescue-1122 Zahid Latif said that 3185 people were provided first aid and 4192 were shifted to different hospitals.

He said that Rescue-1122 teams immediately responded on 5,808 emergency calls including 2162 road accidents, 4915 medical, 127 fire incidents, 199 crimes, 4 building collapse and 563 other emergencies during the month.

He said 118,180 calls were received of them 7970 calls were about emergencies, 21,194 were about information.