Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8,216 people in November

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 8,216 people during the month of November.

According to a monthly report issued here Wednesday, the rescue office received a total 143,512 calls including 8,549 emergency calls.

The rescue teams responded 2,499 calls of road accidents, 5,027 of medical, 128 fire eruption, 202 crimes, 5 drowning, 3 building collapses and 685 other types of emergencies.

The teams provided first aid to 2998 persons on the spot, while 4,760 were shifted to hospitals.

458 persons died in different incidents on the spot during the month, Rescue report said.