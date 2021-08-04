UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Service To 8558 Incidents In July

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:17 PM

Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to the victims of 8558 incidents in Faisalabad during the month of July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to the victims of 8558 incidents in Faisalabad during the month of July.

A spokesperson of Rescue-1122 Zahid Latif said here on Wednesday that the teams received 229,951 emergency calls and responded to 2512 road accidents, 5100 medical, 151 fire eruption, 253 crime incidents, 15 drowning, 28 building collapse and 499 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

The team rescued 8,701 victims in different incidents.As many as 3,801 injured were provided first aid, 4,563 were shifted to different hospitals,while 389 seriously injured died on the spot separately,spokesperson added.

