Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8,866 people in Dec

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 provided rescue facilities to 8,866 people during the month of December.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Thursday, the rescue official received total 126,111 calls including 8,970 emergency calls and 22,129 informative calls during the last month.

The teams provided rescue facilities to 8,866 victims of which 3,136 people provided first aid on the spot.

The rescue teams responded 2,324 call of road accidents, 5,613 medical, 103 fire eruption, nine drowning, 10 building collapse, and 706 other emergencies.

Rescue-1122 shifted 5,070 injured to various hospitals while 620 persons died in different incidents on the spot during the same period, the spokesperson added.