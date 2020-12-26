Rescue 1122 provides emergency service to 99,600 people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Faisalabad provided services to 99,600 people while responding to 95,061 emergencies in the district during the current year.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Dr Ihtasham Wahla here on Saturday.

He said that 51,564 people were shifted to different hospitals while first aid was provided to 42,696 ones besides shifting 5,340 bodies from the spot.

He said that in 27,779 traffic accidents services were provided to 31,211 injured; out of these, 25,553 were male and 5,658 female.

He said that services were provided in 55,447 medical emergencies, 1,456 fire incidents, 2,835 crime cases, 146 building collapse incidents, 81 drowning cases and 11 incidents of cylinder blast and 7,306 miscellaneous cases.

He said that during this period 161,706 calls were received out of these only 95,061 were related to different emergencies while the remaining were irrelevant.