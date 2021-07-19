UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provides Emergency Service To Victims Of 642 Road Accidents In June

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to the victims of 642 road accidents in the district in June last.

This was told in the meeting of District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority held at DC office with Deputy Commissioner Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Tahir Farooq in the chair on Monday.

Briefing about the monthly performance of Rescue-1122, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Rescue-1122 Sialkot control room received 1586 calls during the month of June.

He said that emergency calls include 642 road accidents, 72 fire incidents, 608 medical emergencies, 73 crime emergencies and 9 drowning incidents, 1 building collapse incident, while 181 special rescue emergencies.

The DEO further said that rescue-1122 took timely action and provided first aid to 303, out of 1486 patients on the spot, 1113 patients were shifted to the hospital while 70 people died on the spot or on arrival at the hospital.

He said that said that in June, 46 patients were shifted from Sialkot to Lahore by Rescue-1122 under the Patient Transfer Service.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of rescue department and while issuing necessary instructions, he said that all departments should remain on high alert during the Eidholidays, elections and monsoon rains, so that in case of any emergency, timely relief operations couldbe launched.

