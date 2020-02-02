UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Services To 10202 People In January

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:30 PM

Rescue-1122 provides emergency services to 10202 people in January

FAISALABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 10,202 people in the district during the month of January last.

Rescue 1122 officials said on Sunday that Rescue 1122 received 127,650 calls, out of them, 22430 calls were for information and 10071 calls for emergency.

These calls included 2399 calls about road traffic accidents 6679 about medical emergency, 145 about fire incidents 191 about crimes, 4 about drowning incidents, 14 about building collapse and 639 miscellaneous.

The Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 4064 persons and shifted 5581 patients to hospitals, he added.

