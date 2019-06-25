Rescue-1122 provides emergency services to 763 victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to victims of 763 road accidents across the province during last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by PES here on Tuesday, nine persons were killed and 875 others injured in the accidents.

As many as 538 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 337 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 330 drivers, 15 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians and 418 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 175 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 194 persons placing the provincial capital at the top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 43 RTCs and 45 victims.

According to the data 644 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 68 motorcars, 32 vans, 14 passenger buses, 11 trucks and 110 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.