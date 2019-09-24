UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Services To 895 Road Accidents Victims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:39 PM

Rescue-1122 provides emergency services to 895 road accidents victims

Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to victims of 895 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to victims of 895 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, nine persons were killed while 958 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 575 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 383 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 408 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians and 433 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 227 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 104 victims and at third Multan with 59 RTCs and 60 victims.

According to the data 743 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 70 motorcars, 40 vans, 12 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.