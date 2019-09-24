Rescue-1122 provides emergency services to 895 road accidents victims

(@imziishan)

Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to victims of 895 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to victims of 895 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, nine persons were killed while 958 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 575 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 383 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 408 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians and 433 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 227 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 104 victims and at third Multan with 59 RTCs and 60 victims.

According to the data 743 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 70 motorcars, 40 vans, 12 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.