Rescue-1122 provides emergency services to victims of 1566 accidents/incidents in February

SIALKOT, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to the victims of 1566 accidents/incidents in the district during the month of February last.

Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob told the meeting held at Central Station Kutchery Road here on Saturday that his department received 1566 emergency calls including 618 of road accidents, 30 of fire incidents, 725 of medical emergencies, 41 of crimes, 2 of drowning incidents, 1 of building collapse incident and 149 miscellaneous in February.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Rescue and Safety Officer Ehsan, Station coordinators- Adnan Khalid and Raza and all station in-charges attended the meeting.