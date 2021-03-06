UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Services To Victims Of 1566 Accidents/incidents In February

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Rescue-1122 provides emergency services to victims of 1566 accidents/incidents in February

SIALKOT, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to the victims of 1566 accidents/incidents in the district during the month of February last.

Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob told the meeting held at Central Station Kutchery Road here on Saturday that his department received 1566 emergency calls including 618 of road accidents, 30 of fire incidents, 725 of medical emergencies, 41 of crimes, 2 of drowning incidents, 1 of building collapse incident and 149 miscellaneous in February.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Rescue and Safety Officer Ehsan, Station coordinators- Adnan Khalid and Raza and all station in-charges attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Fire Road February All

Recent Stories

Cricketers congratulate PM Imran for securing vote ..

2 seconds ago

Imran Khan to uplift poor after getting new politi ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Survives Parliament's Vot ..

25 minutes ago

Japan trounces Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis ..

25 minutes ago

In Iraq, Pope calls for freedom of conscience, rel ..

25 minutes ago

Pope prays for 'peace, unity' in Middle East, 'esp ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.