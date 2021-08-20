Rescue-1122 provides first aid to 2204 mourners on Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergencies Service (PES), Rescue-1122 remained on high alert in Rawalpindi during Ashura and provided first aid to 2204 mourners while 30 critically injured were shifted to hospitals.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the rescuers also provided medical first aid to all the injured mourners during their shifting to the hospitals.

He said that the holidays of the rescuers were canceled under special plan formulated to deploy maximum rescuers at rescue stations, key locations and rescue posts on Ashura.

Special teams were deployed at Imambargahs Colonel Maqbool, Raja Bazaar, Ashiq Hussain, Hifazat Ali Shah, Yadgar Hussain, Qadeemi, Hussaini Iranians, Qasre Sajjad, Qasre Abbas, Qasre Hussain, Darbar-e-Hussaini, Qadeemi Kahuta and Central Imambargah Gujjar Khan to provide timely medical aid to the injured mourners of the processions.

In addition to providing medical assistance to Ashura processions, Rescue-1122 also responded to 88 emergencies including 18 road traffic accidents, 29 medical emergencies, three fire incidents and 26 miscellaneous emergencies on 10th Muharram.

Regional Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rehman reviewed the performance of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during 10th Muharram.

Dr Abdul Rehman and District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi Ali Hussain appreciating efforts of Rescue-1122 personnel said that the rescuers were working hard for the mission of saving many precious human lives and alleviating the suffering of the victims of emergencies and establishing a safe society.

They said that in such gatherings, preparedness for dealing with any emergency situation, protection of lives and property of the people and safety arrangements not only help reduce the impact of accidents and tragedies but also prevent accidents in an organized and professional manner.

The spokesman said that all available resources were utilized on Ashura for protection of the lives and properties of the people.

The rescuers were on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with 20 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 14 fire vehicles, four special vehicles, two water bowzers and 40 motorbike ambulances. 12 mobile rescue teams were moving with Ashura processions, he added.

DEO Rescue-1122 Ali Hussain remained present in the field and supervised all the field operations, he said.

A comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid and on the spot pre-hospital medical care to the mourners while seriously injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Emergency officers including trained doctors were supervising the arrangements. All mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits were moving along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid.

395