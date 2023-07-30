Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides First Aid To 3414 Mourners On Ashura

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 provided first aid to 3414 mourners and shifted 60 patients to the hospital during processions and 'majalis' on Ashura.

According to spokesman Izaz Mehmood, Rescue 1122 has set up a medical camp at Imamia Gate to provide services to the mourners in addition to the deployment of five fire vehicles, one fire bike and five medical bikes teams who were patrolling procession routes and other areas to provide instant first medical aid to mourners.

Under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar in line with directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed, more than 200 rescuers were deployed and performed their duties.

He said the rescuers also visited tehsils of the district, including Tehsil Dera, Tehsil Paharpur, Tehsil Kulachi and Tehsil Prova and they provided instant services to people there.

He said in line with the rescue 1122 Muharram plan, more than 17 ambulances and medical teams continued to perform their services at various locations throughout the district.

All types of holidays of the rescue staff have been cancelled and they have been dedicatedly performing their duties in line with the rescue plan devised for Muharram 2023, he added.

