Rescue 1122 Provides First Aid To 7.3m Victims In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:05 PM

Rescue 1122 provides first aid to 7.3m victims in Punjab

On the directions of Director General Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the World First Aid Day was commemorated with the aim to promote the importance of First Aider in timely provision of first aid in case of emergency, prevent to future injuries and saving lives through first aid training across Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Director General Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the World First Aid Day was commemorated with the aim to promote the importance of First Aider in timely provision of first aid in case of emergency, prevent to future injuries and saving lives through first aid training across Punjab.

In this regards, a central ceremony of World First Aid was organized at Lahore Rescue Command and Control. Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony and senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, academy, Lahore District, Rescuers and a large number of the Rescue Scouts attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed about the importance of First Aid Day and First Aid training by giving example of rescue operations in which timely first aid has been provided to 7.3 million victims of emergencies since the inception of the service.

He further briefed that the Punjab Emergency Service had also launched First Aider at every home program at the start of his year and trained half million first aiders in all Union Councils of Punjab. He also emphasized on the preparedness of community regarding First Aid to timely provision of first aid to victims of emergency and disaster and reduces the number of disabilities.

In this regard, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi organized 2 different seminars at ACE International Academy, Phase 2, Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Behbood Industrial Homes.

The participants of ACE International Academy, Phase 2, Bahria Town Rawalpindi participated in the awareness walk while the participants of Behbood Industrial Homes participated in awareness seminar regarding Basic Life Support and Fire Safety.

The Rescue Trainers demonstrated CPR and First Aid techniques to the participants in both events.

