Rescue 1122 Provides First Aid To 780 Mourners During Muharram-ul-Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:18 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Rescue service 1122 provided prompt services to citizens during 9th and 10th Muharram, providing 780 mourners first medical aid.

According to report, the rescue 1122 personnel shifted 61 patients during these days, adding five ambulances equipped with all necessary equipment were deputed at various places to extend services to mourners.

While a total of eight ambulances with 154 workers, three fire vehicles, one fire bike and two motorbike ambulances were made available for provision of services to people during emergency across the district.

It said that lady medical technicians were also deputed to provide aid to females during emergency incidents.

