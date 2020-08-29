UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provides Medical Aid To 100 Mourners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:19 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service Rescue 1122 here Saturday provided medical aid to 100 mourners during 9th Muharram processions.

On the direction of DG Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad the rescue teams conducted anti germs and disinfection spray in different Imambargahs.

The Rescue 1122 Service had also set up special camps to provide timely help and treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency.

Six ambulances, three fire vehicles and 80 Rescue personnel have been deployed to provide first aid to the mourners.

