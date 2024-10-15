Rescue 1122 Provides Medical Aid To Over 50 Candidates During FC Physical Test
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 provided first medical aid to over 50 candidates during the physical test conducted for recruitment at the FC Fort Darazinda sub-division.
According to the rescue 1122 spokesman said the services were provided on directives of Director General Dr Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operations South Imran Khan Yousafzai.
He said that District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasiullah supervised the operation where the timely intervention of emergency services boosted the candidates' confidence.
He said the medical team of Rescue 1122 prioritized the health of the candidates who faced medical issues during the test.
