Rescue 1122 provides medical cover to 12 processions

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has provided medical cover to 12 processions and three Majalis across the district on holy day of Ashura.

According to official statement issued here on Wednesday, rescue team along with scouts offered duty inside and outside the procession with motorbikes, ambulances and fire vehicles.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mehmood reviewed all the arrangements to provide timely medical aid to the mourners.