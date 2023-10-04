Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Medical Cover To 4,638 People In September

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Service provided medical assistance to 4,638 people with a 9.7 minutes

average response time during the last month.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while sharing the monthly performance

of the Rescue 1122 with media here on Wednesday.

He said the Rescue 1122 had responded to 1,015 road emergencies, 3,343 medical, 104 crimes,

seven drowning, 533 miscellaneous, 36 emergencies of fire while first aid was also provided

to 1,602 people on the spot, he added.

