Rescue 1122 provides medical cover to 5,637 people in Aug:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service(Rescue 1122) worked tirelessly to provide quality services to the public, stated to District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Mazhar Shah revealed that during the month of August, the service responded to 5,637 emergencies with an average response time of 8.5 minutes.

The emergencies included 1,017 road traffic accidents, 4,307 medical emergencies, 126 criminal incidents, 3 drowning cases, 15 building collapses, 613 miscellaneous cases, and 57 fire incidents.

Additionally, 2,335 individuals received on-site first aid

The DEO Mazhar Shah said that not only precious lives were saved but also property worth millions of rupees was protected.

The officer urged the public to call 1122 only in case of genuine emergencies to ensure that rescue services can reach those in need promptly.