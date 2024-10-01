Rescue 1122 provides medical cover to 5,655 people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided medical cover

to 5,655 individuals with an average response time of eight minutes

during the last month.

These views were expressed by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while

releasing a report here on Tuesday.

He said that services provided to 1,110 accidents, 4,256 medical emergencies,

109 crime-related incidents, five drowning cases, four building collapses

and 573 miscellaneous incidents.