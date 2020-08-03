Rescue-1122 provides medical facilities to 1052 emergencies during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue-1122 provided medical facilities to 1052 different types of emergencies during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Director General Rescue-1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmed Monday said that Rescue-1122 provided relief services to 1004 people in 26 districts of the province.

He said that 616 patients were provided medical emergencies and were shifted to hospitals after providing first aid treatment.

There were 319 traffic accidents reported during Eid-ul-Azha, of which 90 were reported in Peshawar and 32 fire incidents of different types took place in the province.

Similarly, 11 incidents of drowning in rivers and dams were reported in which the bodies of 10 people were recovered and handed over to their families. The Rescue teams covered 23 crime cases.

A total 28 people were killed in different incidents during Eid-ul-Azha, Dr Khateer Ahmed added.