Rescue 1122 provides medical facilities to mourners KP: DG Khateer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khatir Ahmed, on Sunday said they are providing medical and other facilities across the province to mourners on the day of Ashura.

He said 25 medical camps have been set up in different districts for mourners.

"10 medical campus have been set up at different places in Peshawar for mourning processions".

A special team of 20 personnel is also present along with the processions, Dr Khatir Ahmed added.

10 ambulances, 300 personnel, four fire vehicles and medical response unit (bus) have been deployed in the inner city.

Rescue 1122 female medical technicians have also been deployed, Dr Khatir Ahmed said.