Rescue 1122 provides quality relief services to people: Momina Basit

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :MPA and Chairperson Zakat and Ushr Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Momina Basit Thursday appreciated the professional services of the Rescue 1122 staff and said that the performance of Rescue 1122 is exemplary.

She expressed these views during her visited to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

On this occasion, MPA Momina Basit said that the performance of Rescue 1122 in ensuring the safety of life and property of the people during any kind of emergency is commendable.

Earlier on her arrival at Rescue 1122 office, District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai welcomed the distinguished guest and the rescue squad presented the guard of honor.

MPA Momina Basit also awarded a certificate of appreciation to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Imran Khan Yousafzai for the recent outstanding performance of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.