UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Provides Quality Relief Services To People: Momina Basit

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rescue 1122 provides quality relief services to people: Momina Basit

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :MPA and Chairperson Zakat and Ushr Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Momina Basit Thursday appreciated the professional services of the Rescue 1122 staff and said that the performance of Rescue 1122 is exemplary.

She expressed these views during her visited to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

On this occasion, MPA Momina Basit said that the performance of Rescue 1122 in ensuring the safety of life and property of the people during any kind of emergency is commendable.

Earlier on her arrival at Rescue 1122 office, District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai welcomed the distinguished guest and the rescue squad presented the guard of honor.

MPA Momina Basit also awarded a certificate of appreciation to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Imran Khan Yousafzai for the recent outstanding performance of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

32 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

32 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

43 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

35 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.