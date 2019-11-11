UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Service To 1141 Road Accident Victims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Rescue-1122 provides service to 1141 road accident victims

Rescue-1122 on Monday provided services to victims of 1141 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 on Monday provided services to victims of 1141 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, eight persons were died while 1262 others injured in the accidents. As many as 792 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 470 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 482 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 206 pedestrians and 582 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 285 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 116 in Faisalabad with 125 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 RTCs and 69 victims.

According to the data 950 motorbikes, 150 auto rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 42 vans, 18 passenger buses, 18 trucks and 152 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Vehicles Road Died Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

AJK President pays homage to Captain Hussain Khan ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi opens Sharjah FDI Forum 20 ..

25 minutes ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest in Sharj ..

55 minutes ago

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

1 hour ago

Strong French earthquake injures four

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.