Rescue-1122 provides service to 1141 road accident victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 on Monday provided services to victims of 1141 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, eight persons were died while 1262 others injured in the accidents. As many as 792 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 470 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 482 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 206 pedestrians and 582 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 285 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 116 in Faisalabad with 125 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 RTCs and 69 victims.

According to the data 950 motorbikes, 150 auto rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 42 vans, 18 passenger buses, 18 trucks and 152 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.