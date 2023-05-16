Rescue 1122 provides service to 17 districts in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffer and CEO Sindh Integrated Health Emergency Services (SIHES) Abid Naveed Tuesday said Rescue 1122 service is being provided to the people in 17 districts of the province including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference at Rescue 1122 office at Sindhi Muslim Society on Tuesday, they said pre hospital services were being provided to general public in Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Qambar -Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad round the clock.

Dr Lala Jaffer said in April over 333,000 calls were received at Command and Control and people affected by accidents, fire incidents were shifted to hospitals through Rescue 1122 ambulances.

Abid Naveed informed that 239 dead bodies were also transported to their houses by ambulances.

They appealed that Rescue 1122 is an emergency service, therefore, unnecessary calls should not dialed.

Manager Operation Fareed Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion.