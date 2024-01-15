Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Services 179 Emergencies Last Week In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM

The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 179 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 145 medical, 27 road accidents, three fire eruptions, and one violence.

It says that the control room received a total of 12208 emergency calls including 8774 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 14 referral-related emergencies including 12 within the district while in two emergencies patients were shifted to hospitals in other districts.

The service spokesman says that the rescue 1122 teams are always fully equipped with all necessary equipment and have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

