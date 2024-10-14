Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 147 Emergencies Last Week In Dera
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The district’s emergency service, Rescue 1122, provided services in 147 emergencies over the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseh Ullah.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 144 medical, 35 road accidents, two fire eruptions, one fighting, and three others.
It says that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 12 incidents referral service over the last week.
During these emergencies, it added 11 cases were tackled within the district while in one incident patients were shifted out of the district for medical treatment in different hospitals.
