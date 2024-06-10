Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 161 Emergencies Last Week

Published June 10, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 165 patients while dealing with various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 161 emergencies over the week including 110 medical, 33 road accidents, 11 violence and four others.

It says that the service received a total of 14869 emergency calls including 10822 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 16 referral-related emergencies in which patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

