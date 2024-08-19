Rescue 1122 provides services in 171 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 handled a total of 171 emergencies over the last week.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said on Monday that the Rescue 1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah tackled different kinds of emergencies last week and the victims were provided timely emergency services.

He said the total emergencies included 113 medical, 41 road traffic accidents, two fire eruption incidents, nine violence or bullet injuries and six others.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 14 referral-related emergencies including 12 within the district and in two emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

