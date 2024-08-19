Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 171 Emergencies Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 handled a total of 171 emergencies over the last week.
Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said on Monday that the Rescue 1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah tackled different kinds of emergencies last week and the victims were provided timely emergency services.
He said the total emergencies included 113 medical, 41 road traffic accidents, two fire eruption incidents, nine violence or bullet injuries and six others.
He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 14 referral-related emergencies including 12 within the district and in two emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.
He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA imposes over Rs 1 lac fine on food points over hygiene rules violations11 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain11 minutes ago
-
LDA & MCL initiate operation to remove construction materials, debris from roads11 minutes ago
-
Swedish ambassador-designate to Pakistan arrives11 minutes ago
-
Two people hurt after wall collapsed31 minutes ago
-
ICT police nab car theft duo in major crackdown; stolen laptops, cash recovered51 minutes ago
-
Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike1 hour ago
-
Youth electrocuted1 hour ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on plastic bags; fines Rs 20,0001 hour ago
-
Man gunned down by rivals1 hour ago
-
Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Ghotki incident2 hours ago
-
Political stability, continuous policies must to overcome economic challenges, says Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago