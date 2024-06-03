Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 173 Emergencies Last Week

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 172 patients while dealing with various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 173 emergencies over the week including 118 medical, 36 road accidents, one building collapse, three violence and three others.

It says that the service received a total of 14783 emergency calls including 10899 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 16 referral-related emergencies in which patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

10 minutes ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

2 hours ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

3 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

4 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

4 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan