Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 172 patients while dealing with various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 173 emergencies over the week including 118 medical, 36 road accidents, one building collapse, three violence and three others.

It says that the service received a total of 14783 emergency calls including 10899 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 16 referral-related emergencies in which patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

