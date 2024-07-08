Rescue 1122 provides services in 183 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 183 patients while dealing with various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr. Fasih Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 183 emergencies over the week including 150 medical, 27 road accidents, two violence, and four others.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 15 referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.