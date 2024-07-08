Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 183 Emergencies Last Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 183 patients while dealing with various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr. Fasih Ullah.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 183 emergencies over the week including 150 medical, 27 road accidents, two violence, and four others.
He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 15 referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin plans to celebrate Independence Day with significant events44 seconds ago
-
RPO reviews processions' routes11 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 injured in Karachi traffic accident11 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted21 minutes ago
-
AIOU to provide free education facilities to students of Balochistan, GB, FATA31 minutes ago
-
IT industry share to be increased up to 25 bln dollars; Chairman PMYP31 minutes ago
-
Health department ensures full operation of hospitals during Muharram31 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt issues guidelines for meeting any emergency during Muharram41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to expedite recovery targets41 minutes ago
-
Chief minister Balochistan calls on prime minister41 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to late Abdul Sattar Edhi for his humanitarian services41 minutes ago
-
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of election tribunals44 minutes ago