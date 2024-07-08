Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 183 Emergencies Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services in 183 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 183 patients while dealing with various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr. Fasih Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 183 emergencies over the week including 150 medical, 27 road accidents, two violence, and four others.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 15 referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

22 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

44 minutes ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan