Rescue 1122 Provides Services In 87 Emergencies In Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services in 87 emergencies in Eid holidays

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 provided services in 87 emergencies during Eidul Fitr holidays, across the district.

According to a report issued here on Thursday, the total emergencies included 41 medical, 33 road accidents, six fire eruptions, three fighting and in four emergency recovery-related services were provided under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah.

It says, the service also provided hospital referral services in eight emergencies and the patients were shifted to hospitals after provision of first medical aid.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122's water rescue teams carried out special patrolling along the Indus River and other areas, while ambulances and fire-fighting bikes continued patrolling Eidgahs and various areas to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

To review the services, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operation South Imran Khan Yousuafzai visited the district office Dera during Eid holidays.

Similarly, District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and other officers visited different stations, encouraged the rescuers, and assessed the delivery of services.

Engineer Fasihullah said that rescue 1122 took all necessary steps to provide immediate relief to the public during Eid and was fully prepared to handle any emergency situation.

