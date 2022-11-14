Rescue 1122 provides services to 102 patients in a week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 102 patients while tackling a total of 103 emergencies over the last week.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 84 medical, 12 road traffic accidents, one fire eruption, three fighting or bullet injuries and three recoveries.

During these emergencies a total of 102 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 1883 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1451 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 73 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 71 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 36 patients were shifted from tehsil to another tehsil while in 35 emergencies patients were shifted from one district to another district for medical treatment.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.