Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 1,037 Road Accident Victims

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 1,037 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 1,037 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 1,037 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Monday, eleven persons died while 1,184 others were injured in the accidents. As many as 710 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 474 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 492 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 170 pedestrians and 533 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 261 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 95 in Faisalabad with 108 victims and at third Multan with 82 RTCs and 95 victims.

According to the data 790 motorbikes, 133 auto rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 38 vans, 11 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 146 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

