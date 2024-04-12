Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 1,499 People During Eid
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services to 1,499 people in 1,439 emergencies through out the province during Eid-ul-Fitr.
Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that Director General Dr. Muhammad Ayaz canceled the holidays of personnel during Eid ul Fitr.
Rescue 1122 campuses were been set up in which emergency medical technicians and divers were been appointed at tourists spots.
Bilal Ahmed Faizi said that in the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr, Rescue 1122 provided services to 1499 people in 1439 emergencies across the province. In which 326 traffic accidents, 832 medical, 87 fires, 37 crimes, 10 drownings, two wall collapses and provided facilities in 25 other emergencies.
19 people died in various incidents while providing medical aid to 1499 people and transferring many people to hospital for further treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zahid Chanzeb admires Rescue 1122 for saving lives of tourists21 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains: Balochistan govt alerts PDMA21 minutes ago
-
Peshawar cinemas continue to attract large crowds of moviegoers31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan urges maximum relief, comforts towards elderly people31 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate vows to continue mission of services for masses41 minutes ago
-
MWL Secy-Gen celebrates Eid with orphaned children, inaugurates new facilities41 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 2553 injured in 2177 RTCs in Punjab51 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles loss of precious lives in traffic accident51 minutes ago
-
Over 174,000 tourists visit tourist destinations during Eid ul-Fitr1 hour ago
-
Bahawalpur receives duststorm1 hour ago
-
Mayor lauds security, cleanliness arrangements on Eid1 hour ago
-
DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB2 hours ago