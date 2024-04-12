Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 1,499 People During Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services to 1,499 people during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services to 1,499 people in 1,439 emergencies through out the province during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that Director General Dr. Muhammad Ayaz canceled the holidays of personnel during Eid ul Fitr.

Rescue 1122 campuses were been set up in which emergency medical technicians and divers were been appointed at tourists spots.

Bilal Ahmed Faizi said that in the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr, Rescue 1122 provided services to 1499 people in 1439 emergencies across the province. In which 326 traffic accidents, 832 medical, 87 fires, 37 crimes, 10 drownings, two wall collapses and provided facilities in 25 other emergencies.

19 people died in various incidents while providing medical aid to 1499 people and transferring many people to hospital for further treatment.

