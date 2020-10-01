UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 2,755 People Last Month

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:42 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services to 2,755 people last month

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue1122, provided services to 2,755 people in 2,946 emergencies during the last month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue1122, provided services to 2,755 people in 2,946 emergencies during the last month.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah told to this scribe on Thursday that services were provided in 712 accidents, 1,760 medical emergencies, a case of drowning, a buildingcollapse, 77 fire incidents and 368 miscellaneous cases.

The Rescue 1122 provided first aid services to 951 people on the spot.

