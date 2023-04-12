Rescue 1122 provides services to 4,348 patients during second decade of Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provided services to 4,348 injured and patients in 4,461 emergencies during the second decade of Ramazan, said a Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday He said that during this time rescue teams provided services to 3,388 in medical, traffic accidents 717, fire 73, crimes 103, drowning 15, building collapses 4, and 160 other emergencies.

Rescue 1122 officials also sacrifice their Sehri and Iftar while providing safety services to the people in these times, he said.