UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 774 Road Accident Victims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 774 road accident victims

Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to the victims of 774 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to the victims of 774 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

PES data reveals here on Monday that five persons were killed and 893 others injured in the accidents. As many as 532 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 361 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 364 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians and 409 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 187 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 218 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 52 RTCs and 56 victims.

According to the data 641 motorbikes, 105 auto rickshaws, 71 motorcars, 31 vans, 7 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Pak Navy cadet tops in Australian Defence Forces A ..

4 minutes ago

Launch of e-billing system in NAH to ensure transp ..

2 minutes ago

French NGO files lawsuit over lead risks from Notr ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister reviews progress on Naya Pakistan H ..

2 minutes ago

Governor condoles demise of late President Ghulam ..

2 minutes ago

US to invest in energy sectors in Pakistan  

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.