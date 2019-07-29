Rescue-1122 provides services to 774 road accident victims

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to the victims of 774 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

PES data reveals here on Monday that five persons were killed and 893 others injured in the accidents. As many as 532 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 361 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 364 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians and 409 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 187 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 218 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 52 RTCs and 56 victims.

According to the data 641 motorbikes, 105 auto rickshaws, 71 motorcars, 31 vans, 7 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in road accidents.