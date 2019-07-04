UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 787 Victims

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:18 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 787 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 787 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Thursday, 12 people were killed and 896 others injured in the accidents.

The analysis showed that 370 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians and 422 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 162 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 207 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 60 victims.

According to data, 675 motorcycles, 119 rickshaws, 64 cars, 33 vans, 14 buses, 22 trucks and 114 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

