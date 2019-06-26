Rescue 1122 provides services to 789 victims

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 789 accidents across the province during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 789 accidents across the province during last 24 hours.

According to data provided by PES here on Wednesday, eight people were killed and 908 other injured in the accidents.

The data showed that 340 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians and 459 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 205 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 55 victims.

According to data, 643 motorcycles, 102 rickshaws, 65 cars, 31 vans, 11 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 105 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.