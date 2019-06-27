UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 797 Road Accident Victims

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:06 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 797 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 797 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 797 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, provided by the PES here on Thursday, nine persons were killed and 881 others injured in the accidents. As many as 527 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 354 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 346 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 128 pedestrians and 416 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 185 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 179 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Gujranwala with 52 accidents and 53 victims.

According to the data, 651 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 73 motorcars, 47 vans, 10 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 120 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.

