Rescue-1122 provides services to 797 road accident victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 797 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, four persons were killed and 891 others injured in the accidents. As many as 513 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 378 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 349 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians and 423 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 183 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 191 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 64 victims.

According to the data, 665 motorbikes, 116 auto-rickshaws, 72 motorcars, 28 vans, eight passenger buses, nine trucks and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.