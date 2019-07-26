UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 797 Road Accident Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 797 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 797 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 797 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, four persons were killed and 891 others injured in the accidents. As many as 513 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 378 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 349 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians and 423 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 183 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 191 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 64 victims.

According to the data, 665 motorbikes, 116 auto-rickshaws, 72 motorcars, 28 vans, eight passenger buses, nine trucks and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Youth festival scam: court extends remand of five ..

30 seconds ago

Johnson putting UK on 'collision course' with EU:N ..

31 seconds ago

Morocco recovers 16 bodies after rare summer delug ..

33 seconds ago

Bancroft joins Smith and Warner in Australia's Ash ..

35 seconds ago

Vettel bounces back to top practice times at home ..

40 seconds ago

Defending champ Manuel storms to world 100m freest ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.