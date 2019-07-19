UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 807 Road Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services to 807 road victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 807 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 807 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, nine people were killed and 892 others injured in the accidents.

The data showed that 370 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians and 374 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 232 people, placing the provincial capital, at top of the list followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 63 victims.

According to the data, 675 motorcycles, 115 rickshaws, 77 cars, 27 vans, seven buses, 22 trucks and 82 others vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

