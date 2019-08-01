UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 810 Road Accident Victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 8,108 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 8,108 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Thursday, seven people were killed and 875 others injured in the accidents.

The data showed that 398 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians and 374 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 226 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 220 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 99 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 74 victims.

According to data, 662 motorcycles, 97 rickshaws, 63 cars, 26 vans, 13 buses, 18 trucks and 94 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

