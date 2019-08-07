UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 822 Road Accident Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 822 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 822 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 822 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, provided by the PES here on Wednesday, no person was killed and 893 were injured in the accidents. As many as 528 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 365 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 417 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 105 pedestrians and 371 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 227 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 229 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Gujranwala with 51 accidents and 51 victims.

According to the data, 695 motorbikes, 104 auto rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 28 vans, 9 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

