Rescue-1122 provides services to 856 road accident victims

Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided services to victims of 856 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, seven persons were killed while 929 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 559 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 370 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 415 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 391 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 232 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 237 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan with 66 RTCs and 67 victims.

According to the data 705 motorbikes, 104 auto rickshaws, 69 motorcars, 30 vans, 17 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 110 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

