Rescue-1122 provides services to 862 road accidents' victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 862 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, twelve persons were killed and 1006 others injured in the accidents. As many as 613 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 393 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 430 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 458 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 212 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 228 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Multan with 85 victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 RTCs and 88 victims.

According to the data 688 motorbikes, 142 auto rickshaws, 75 motorcars, 38 vans, 17 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.